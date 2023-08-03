Midsummer Night of Mayhem This Saturday

PROCTOR, Minn. — Saturday is the night where the buses hit the race track in Proctor to create some mayhem.

The Midsummer Night of Mayhem is back at Halvor Lines Speedway this weekend.

They get into all kinds of fun during the event, from the popular bus races, backward racing and a lot more.

The racers are gearing for Saturday and preparing for a fun night on the track, and organizers say anything can happen throughout the night.

“We got random things going on, we got people throwing water balloons at people, it’s just the atmosphere, it’s not like a regular race night where we got a few people here, a few people there, it’s a whole packed place, I love the atmosphere” said Hunter McDougall, a bus racer.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Dirt starts flying at 6 p.m.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger will be there to help MC the mayhem!