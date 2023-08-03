Noodles & Company, Boulder Tap House Coming To Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Demolition is underway in Superior to make way for the city’s first Noodles & Company restaurant.

Crews were out Thursday continuing to remove what’s left of the former Huntington Bank building on the 1600 block of Belknap Street, which is between the Superior Public Library and Hardee’s.

The city confirms Noodles & Company will open sometime in 2024.

Noodles & Company is all about pasta dishes, fresh salads and soups.

The company has more than 450 restaurants in 26 states.

Meanwhile, Grizzly’s Wood-Fired Grill in Superior has been demolished after 25 years on Tower Avenue.

Work is now underway to build a Boulder Tap House. Owner Rick Lampton, who operated Grizzly’s, said Boulder Tap House will have a younger vibe, a lot of TVs, craft beer, burgers, wings, salads — a wide variety.