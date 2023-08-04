10th Year Of Science On Deck At Pier B Resort

DULUTH, Minn. — An opportunity to learn about the smallest organisms in Lake Superior.

Friday marks Science on Deck’s 10th year. Scientists have once again opened the Research Vessel Blue Heron to the public.

They are working to understand the effects of climate change in freshwater large lakes. Since Minnesota is in a drought and temperatures are rising, they want to provide society knowledge to manage these conditions sustainably.

“Lake Superior is this huge resource of water. Compared to all the other Great Lakes it is the most pristine. I put that in quotes because we know it has been changing. And it has changed in the last 100-150 years. But compared with other Great Lakes it stands as this beacon of what water quality may have looked like for some of these lakes 100, 200, 500 years ago. And so, preserving the legacy is not just for my generation but for future generations,” said Cody Sheik, Professor UMD Biology Department, Large Lakes Observatory.

Science On Deck will provide tours and lectures at the Pier B Resort Friday from 11-3pm.