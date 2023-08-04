6-Year-Old Girl Run Over by Brush Mower, Seriously Injured

Field Township, Minn. — A 6-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries on Fri. August 4 after falling off of an ATV that had a pull behind brush mower attached.

The accident happened around 1:50 pm on the 22-hundred block of North Burtness Road in Field Township, just north of Cook.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the young girl was riding passenger behind an adult mowing trails when she fell off the ATV and was run over by the brush mower.

The 6-year-old was transported by ambulance to the Cook County hospital, then transported by air to the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

An updated report on the child’s condition has not yet been released.