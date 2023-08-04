Coffee Conversation: 9th Annual Operation K-9 Returns to Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — On Tues. August 10, Operation K-9 returns to Superior for its ninth year to raise funds for the Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation and shed light on the work these animals do with local law enforcement agencies.

Board Member of the Northland K-9 Foundation Dana Kazel joined FOX21 live on the morning newscast Fri. August 4 to talk about the event and its purpose.

The event takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the University of Wisconsin-Superior football field on Belknap Avenue.

One dozen K-9 teams from five area agencies (Duluth, Hermantown and Superior Police Departments and St. Louis County and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices) will be onsite to demonstrate their talents along with a range of other activities.