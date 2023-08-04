Duluth Police, Fire Unions Make Joint Endorsement for Reinert

DULUTH, Minn. — The police and fire unions in Duluth have decided to make a joint endorsement in the mayoral race.

In a video released on Fri. August 4, the police union’s vice president, and the fire union’s president said their members were endorsing Roger Reinert. FOX 21 first reported the unions’ independent and separate support two weeks ago.

The unions issued what they said was the first-ever joint endorsement. Their statement said that recruitment and retention are major issues for both departments. Reinert said he was honored and grateful for their support.

FOX 21 asked Mayor Emily Larson’s campaign if she had any reaction to the joint announcement. We have not heard back from the mayor as of Aug. 4.

The announcement comes just four days before the August 8th primary election this Tuesday.