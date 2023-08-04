Families Enjoy the 138th St. Louis County Fair in Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. — The 138th St. Louis County Fair is happening this week in Chisholm- otherwise known as the five best days of summer.

This year there is everything from horse shows, laser tag, animal demonstrations, and even a car show.

Families bring their kids for all sorts of reasons. Whether it’s to teach them about livestock or have fun on the amusement rides.

One mom appreciates having a fair close to where she lives.

“There’s not a lot of opportunities for places like this here where we will. So, the fact that we can go out and do this. We don’t live in the cities, so it’s just nice to be able to have this area,” said Chrissie Shackelton, Hibbing resident.

Another fairgoer says she enjoys all of the family time.

“I just enjoying spending time with my children, seeing old friends, and just spending time out here,” said Amanda Boshey, Tower resident.

There are still 2 more days to check out the St. Louis County Fair.

