Gopher Golph Classic Tournament Raises Money For Valley Youth Center

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Golfers gathered Friday at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior all for a good cause.

They called it the Gopher Golph Classic which is held to raise funds for the Valley Youth Center in West Duluth. Which is an after school recreational program for kids.

This was the 8th annual event and 25 teams from around the region took part.

The agency director says golf is a great way to get the kids active.

“We like to use recreation as the behavior management tool for the kids. We figure without recreation in the kid’s lives they either grow up little bit more angry, a little bit more depressed and recreation is the way that counterbalance those negativities,” said Russ Salgy, Agency Director of Valley Youth Center.

The money raised for the Valley Youth Center will go toward activities and program fees, along with a new teen center.