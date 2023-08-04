Huskies Add St. Scholastica Infielder/Pitcher Payton Jeffries to Roster

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies have added a St. Scholastica Saint to their roster.

The team signed infielder and pitcher Payton Jeffries for the remainder of the season.

Jeffries appeared in six games this past spring for the Saints.

He best outing came on May 3rd when he went all nine innings and struck out five.

Jeffries would tally 17 strikeouts total this past season.