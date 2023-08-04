Huskies Fall in Express Late Rally

Next up, Duluth travels to Rochester for a series with the Honkers. Game One is set for Saturday at 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies were swept at home Friday night, falling in Game Two, 15-13.

Duluth would pull ahead in the bottom of the seventh, but Eau Claire would respond with a seven run eighth inning. Huskies able to respond with a three run bottom half of the frame, however that rally would ultimately fall short.

Next up, Duluth travels to Rochester for a series with the Honkers. Game One is set for Saturday at 6:35 PM.