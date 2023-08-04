Local Company Selling Clothing Accessories for Kids

DULUTH, Minn — A local Duluth business is finally ready to show off their creations after many years in the making.

Foli is a company owned by two friends, who make clothing accessories for kids called Armzees and Thumbzees, which are stylish sleeves.

One of the owner’s daughter was the inspiration for the idea.

They hope kids use them to express their creativity through fashion.

After running into obstacles, such as COVID the accessories are ready just in time for back to school.

“I think anytime you have an idea or a concept and you actually can see it in completed form, its just like all the powers of manifestation to make something reality, like oh my gosh we thought of this and now it is real, it’s so exciting,” said Monique Forcier, Co-Owner.

If you’re looking to grab some Armzees or Thumbzees, you can find them online.

Right now Foli has six patterns but they hope to create more in the future.