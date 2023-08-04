Six Superior City FC Women Earn All-League Selections

Superior City FC finished their first-ever season with a UPSL Midwest-West semifinal appearance.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A whopping six players on the Superior City FC women’s squad earned all-league selections.

On the first team is midfielder’s Emilia McGiffert and Gwendolyn Lilly, and goalkeeper Gracie Meagher.

Then on the 2nd team is forward Alyssa Doyle, midfielder Molly Henderson, and defender Hunter Zamzow.

