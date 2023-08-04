Thomas The Tank Engine In Two Harbors This Year

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Thomas the Tank Engine is officially back on the tracks this summer for some fun.

It is a 20-minute train ride with opportunities to see live magic shows, play some mini golf, bounce on inflatables, and even take an extra ride with Percy.

This year Thomas is stationed in Two Harbors August 4 through the 6, and 11 through the 13.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad says this is the only place to Thomas in Minnesota or Wisconsin.

To get tickets, click here.