Two Men Charged in Connection With Shooting in Duluth on Wednesday Afternoon

DULUTH, Minn. — Two men have now been charged in connection with the fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in Duluth.

21-year-old Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura and 25-year-old Brandon Williams Gillard have each been charged with three felonies:

Aid & Abet Murder -2nd Degree -Drive-by Shooting;

Aid & Abet Assault-2nd Degree- Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm;

Dangerous Weapons – Drive-by shooting toward a person.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident was the result of the two defendants having a contentious relationship with another person

The man killed has been identified ad 19-year-old Paris Allen of Dulurh. Another man was wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.