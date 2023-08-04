UMD Men’s Hockey to Face Northeastern University at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team had an addition to their schedule earlier this week.

The Bulldogs will face Northeastern University on December 28th at the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The semifinal game is a part of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

UMD is one of four teams scheduled to play at the tournament.

The other three are Northeastern as previously mentioned, Wisconsin, and lastly Air Force.

The semifinal winners will meet in the title game of the tournament on July 29th.