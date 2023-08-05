Duluth Fire Causes $80,000 Damage, No Injuries

Duluth, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at 128 E Locust St. in Duluth early Saturday morning.

A caller told dispatch that they could see flames coming from the basement. When fire crews arrived they also saw flames coming from the basement window in front of the house.

The homeowner told police he was the only one in the house and he and his pet cat were safe.

The fire was quickly knocked down. A search of the house showed the fire had been contained to the basement level. There were no injuries to report.

Damage estimates to the building and contents are about $80,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.