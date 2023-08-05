Esko Fun Days Wraps Up With a Celebration

ESKO, Minn. — It was fun in the sun in Esko Saturday as the week long ‘Esko Fun Days’ wrapped up with a big celebration.

After a year of planning this annual event drew hundreds of people.

Fun days kicked off Tuesday as neighbors gathered for National Night Out.

All five days of fun wrapped up Saturday with a 5k race, a parade and a street dance.

A barbeque was also part of the festivities which, in addition to main drawing card, the food, there was games, and inflatables.

Esko High School hockey and fishing teams were also on hand to help support their community.

“It’s amazing and it’s fun to see the families of Esko really come together in this event because you know, small town, kind of wide spread community. So one place for everyone to go and enjoy and connect has been really awesome,” said Courtney Greiner, Esko Community Partnership Secretary.

Esko community partnership the group hosting the event, says this year was the best turnout they’ve seen so far.

Volunteers and various Esko groups played a large role in making the week possible and making it a success.