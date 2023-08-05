New Cider vs Seltzer Event at the DECC was a Success

DULUTH, Minn. — A new event at the DECC let hundreds of people answer the question, which is better, a cider or a seltzer drink?

The very first year of the Cider vs Seltzer Fest was a success as over 600 people filled up cups of their favorite beverage.

Dozens of local and national companies gave samples of popular ciders and seltzers.

Everybody was given a cup they could fill with many different drinks, and the DECC also encouraged everyone to be safe and have a designated driver after the event.

So when asked the question, what does someone choose, a cider or a seltzer?

“That’s a hard one, I really enjoy both different times of the day, seltzer in the day for day drinking, not that I do that very often, but when I do. And then cider after dinner,” said Courtney Greiner, Cider vs Seltzer Taste Tester.

The fun didn’t stop at trying drinks, outside on Harbor Drive there was outdoor games such as bean bags for people to enjoy.

The DECC hopes to continue the event in the future.