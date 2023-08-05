Visitor From Canada Helps Save Two Swimmers

DULUTH, MINN.– Friday evening, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the report of two swimmers in distress in the 800 block of South Lake Avenue. Duluth Fire sent a water rescue response of three fire companies to access the swimmers. However, when they arrived they learned a visitor from Toronto has already assisted the two girls and they were all safe.

Branislav Molnar of Toronto had been walking the beach when he heard the cry for help. He said one of the swimmers had mostly made it to shore, so he quickly went out to help the second swimmer. The two girls said they were swept out into the lake while swimming in waist to chest-deep water. One of the girls said that she was wading in the waves and was instantly swept off of her feet. She began to be taken out into the lake. Her friend came into the water to save her and she was also caught in the rip current.

Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement that advised that rip currents would be present today. The Duluth Fire Department changed the beach warning flags to red. The tri-color flagging system is deployed during the summer to advise swimmers of near-shore swimming hazards, including rip currents and long shore currents common on Park Point beaches. People who use the beach should become aware of what the tri-color flags mean. GREEN flags indicate the lowest swim risk, YELLOW flags indicate a moderate swim risk. Swimmers viewing yellow flags should be strong swimmers, know about rip currents, its danger,s and what to do should they find themselves in a rip current. RED flags indicate that the near-shore conditions are not safe for swimming and that all persons are advised to stay out of the water.

The Duluth Fire Department wishes to remind the public that Lake Superior along Park Point produces rip currents reaching more than 100 yards offshore. Later in the day after heavy onshore winds is when the lake can produce some of these types of currents. The beach flag system has been employed in Duluth since 2010.