Art Von Memorial Tournament Growing Baseball in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- When you think of Northern Minnesota sports, baseball might not come to mind, but that idea is changing and fast. This weekend the annual Art Von Memorial Tournament saw nearly 70 teams from near and far travel to Lake Park in Duluth to take part in what has become one of the largest Little League tournaments in the state.

Art Von, a Minnesota man, who in 1959 was the pioneer for Little League baseball here in Duluth. Now, to honor his legacy, this tournament is put on annually to continue to grow the game.

This year’s tournament saw five states represented, as well as Canada, with over 700 players.

The tournament’s director, Seth Marsolek says it’s exciting to see how the game continues to evolve in the Northland.

“It’s a continuence of what he started. I think if he were here today he would be taken aback by what this has become here and how far his legacy has spread and that’s what we’re about. It’s not about the beginning but about what you do from there. Next year what you can improve, what the people around us are willing to contribute, unsolicited, whether it’s their time, or their dollars or their experience. It’s very much taken on its own gravity here and I think for me that is a culture shift, in terms of what Northern Minnesota is about and we’re really looking forward to continuing to build on that,” says Marsolek.

Marsolek added the tournament has become a regional affair, not just a Northern Minnesota tradition.