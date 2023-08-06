Bloody Bash Raises Thousands for ALS

DULUTH, Minn. — For the 2nd year in a row Skyline Social and Games held their Bloody Bash in partnership with local nonprofit Never Surrender Inc.

All in hopes to raise both awareness and money to help end the fight of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease

Organizers say that this year’s turnout doubled from last year, raising $24,124 towards ALS.

“The money goes towards research, helping people get equipment to live better with ALS and just generally help families get through ALS and all the challenges that come with that,” said Board Member of Blacklist Blizzard for Never Surrender INC. Whitney Kolquist.

14 bars and restaurants and 8 breweries vendors set up quick shops, with dozens of people enjoying their complimentary drinks and voting on what’s better: beer or Bloody Mary’s?

“A lot of people came together, donating their time, resources, whatever it may be for a community event. It all goes towards ALS people in our community,” said Kolquist.

With Never Surrender INC 25 year history, they have raised over 2 million dollars for those fighting ALS. But for Whitney, ALS had a more sentimental value after her uncle-in-law passed away from the disease.

“My family has always been very involved and we were looking for a way to raise more funds for the event. And we just came up with the Bloody Mary Bash,” said Kolquist. “Last year we raised $18,000 all contributed towards ALS.”

But as people entered into this year’s Bloody Bash, there were chances available for people to win raffle prizes and relax while enjoying the sounds of Northwoods Band.

Pike Lake won both Best Looking and Best Tasting Bloody Mary at the event, meanwhile Castle Danger won Best Snit.

Those interested in donating to ALS through Never Surrender Inc can click here.