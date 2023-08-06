Information Gathering Raises Awareness of Nuclear Powers

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been 78 years since the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The Twin Ports Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons held an information gathering in Canal Park about the use of nuclear weapons. Those who gathered spoke about the devastation nuclear weapons can create for humans, agriculture, and the environment. Signatures were gathered at the event for a petition to end the use of nuclear weapons. Members of veterans for peace and grandmas for peace spoke about the importance of ending nuclear weapon production and use.

“We are here advocating for our country to sign on to this international treaty and finally get rid of these awful weapons of mass destruction,” said Member of Veterans for Peace Philip Anderson.

“We at Grandmother’s for Peace and Veterans for Peace are working with other cities including New York City, to recognize and honor Hiroshima, and the victims of Hiroshima and to raise this issue of nuclear weapons and nuclear warheads being manufactured in the United States,” said Advisor of Grandmas for Peace Sharla Gardner.

Signatures collected will be brought to Duluth City Council to show the local awareness of an international concern of nuclear weapon use at a later time.