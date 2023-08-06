Sounds From A Barn, Homemade Venue For Musicians

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. — A new music venue has been performing local bands out of a barn this past summer in South Range.

Stars and Seeds Farm has been holding a variety of musical artists inside a homemade barn venue.

Each week different musical artists promote their own shows at Stars and Seeds Farm.

The latest talent featured Prudence Johnson, Yazmin Bowers and Jane Aleckson.

“It’s so fun,” said Jane Aleckson. “Well we both love entertaining. We’ve been entertaining our whole lives, but we built this big stage in here and it’s so fun to bring everybody else in and other bands in to enjoy it.”

There are four more concerts left at Stars and Seeds Farm, with the next one happening on Sunday, Aug. 13 and the last Saturday, Sept. 9.

In the future, Stars and Seeds Farm will be holding outdoor concerts and a variety of classes, like pottery and basket-making.

Updates on upcoming concerts can be found on their website.