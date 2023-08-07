62-Year-Old Cook Man Dead after Single-Vehicle Crash

FIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 62-year old man from cook is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Field Township on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 8 pm on Highway 1 at Samuelson Road.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff Department, the Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Highway 1 from Highway 53 when it entered the shoulder, losing control, and collided into a tree in the ditch.

At this time, no further information has been released.