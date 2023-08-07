Apricot Lane Boutique to Relocate in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Heads up shoppers, locally owned Apricot Lane Boutique in the Miller Hill Mall will be moving to a new location in Duluth.

The clothing store announced the move via social media on Monday. Apricot Lane’s last day at the mall will be August 23, but the store may be closed sooner to prepare for the move.

New location has not yet been disclosed. However, owner Wendy Myers told FOX21 the store will remain in Duluth.

Apricot Lane Duluth is locally owned and operated. While in transition to the new spot, you can still shop online or on the app ‘Apricot Lane Duluth.’

FOX21 will have more on this story at a later date.