Blatnik Bridge Southbound Lanes Set To Close Tuesday

TWIN PORTS — Those who travel along the Blatnik Bridge daily will have to detour to Duluth or Superior from the Bong Bridge in the coming days.

From Tuesday, August 8 at noon to 5 a.m. August 10, a portion of the Blatnik Bridge will be closed as construction crews continues on the Twin Ports Interchange Project.

This closure allows the Minnesota Department of Transportation crew to install the support beam and the surface of the bridge over the lanes heading in the southbound direction.

Traffic will detour to Highway 2 across the Bong Bridge.

For information on the Twin Ports Interchange Project, click here.