Former School Board Members Speak Out Against Steven Stupak After Felony Charges

SUPERIOR, Wis.– “We the undersigned have all read this letter and given permission to adhere to our names to be attached. We strongly urge you to move forward with filling the vacant seat and restore integrity to the Superior School Board,” said Rob Morehouse, representing 14 former school board members.

Former school board members wrote a letter to the current Superior School Board urging Steven Stupak to resign after receiving two felony charges of election fraud.

In July, Superior School Board Member Steven J. Stupak Sr. was charged with two felony counts of election fraud for allegedly providing false information in election filing, and to an election clerk.

Monday evening, the Superior School Board heard from community members and past school board members about Stupak’s current position on the school board.

“Dear Superior School Board, as past members of the board of education with over one-hundred years of experience among us, we write to you regarding the continued service of Steven Stupak Sr. as a board member,” said Dr. Christina Kintop, representing 14 former board members.

Stupak’s charges are outlined in a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County from July. One charge says that Stupak swore declaration of candidacy listed at an address at which he has never lived at. The second charges alleges that when Stupak voted in 2022, he provided an address that he did not actually live at.

“Wisconsin State Statute 120.05 (D) also states that the school district officer shall be a resident of the school district which one serves,” said Kintop.

“It’s enough without reasonable doubt to ask him to resign or remove him as a board (member). We have not heard of any accountability,” said Laura Gapske, a former school board member.

“It’s right in the policies. I strongly urge the district to adhere to the policies that are provided as part of the district’s policy,” said Jonathan Asp, a former school boar member.

According to the complaint, Stupak said the complaint has to do with another board member who is upset about losing their seat on the school board.

As for what’s next remains unclear, but the Superior School District’s Vacant Policy 0142.5 reads in part, “The office of a Board member shall become vacant immediately upon the occurrence of (d) the incumbent’s conviction of a felony or imprisonment for one or more years.”

Stupak did not address the charges at the meeting Monday night.

We’ve reached out to the Superintendent’s office Monday. A spokesperson says that the school district does not have an official comment on Stupak’s charges. The spokesperson says his seat is elected by the people. The next school board meeting is August 14 at 5 p.m. No word yet on the school board’s decision on keeping Stupak.