Former UMD Goaltender Alex Stalock Joins Ducks On One-Year Contract

This upcoming year will be Stalock's 12th in the league.

ANAHEIM, C.A.- A former UMD goaltender has found a new NHL team.

Alex Stalock and the Anaheim Ducks agreed to a one-year contract through the 2023-2024 season.

Stalock comes from the Chicago Blackhawks, where he had 24 starts last season. He went 9-15-2 with two shutouts in those games.

Anaheim will be the 4th NHL team for Stalock.

He’s previously suited up for the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, and as previously mentioned, the Chicago Blackhawks.

