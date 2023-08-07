Gov. Walz Endorses Duluth Mayor Emily Larson For Reelection

DULUTH, Minn. — The most power political figure in the state of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz, is officially endorsing Duluth Mayor Emily Larson for re-election.

Larson’s campaign provided the following statement to FOX 21 from Gov. Walz late Monday night:

“Emily Larson is a workhorse who has dedicated her career to making Duluth a better place for everyone to live and to raise their families. From street repairs to affordable housing, the challenges facing our communities require leaders who get results while standing up for progressive values. That’s the kind of mayor Emily Larson is, and I’m proud to support her re-election.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Larson reacted to the latest endorsement with the following statement:

“Governor Walz has been an incredible partner to me and to the city as we work to build a better Duluth. During the legislative session, we worked together to deliver resources for Duluth that will help us repair more streets, improve public safety, and support economic growth. I look forward to continuing to partner with Governor Walz on issues like affordable housing and childcare to ensure the best for working families and our next generation.”

Larson also has the DFL Party endorsement and the backing of The Duluth Building and Construction Trades, and several labor unions.

As for her biggest competition, former Minnesota lawmaker Roger Reinert has secured a first-ever joint endorsement from the Duluth police and fire unions.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Click here for more election information.