Grand Rapids Forward Jessika Lofstrom to Play College Hoops at Jamestown

Just this past season, Lofstrom averaged 16 points per game and helped lead Rapids to their 3rd consecutive state tournament.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids standout Jessika Lofstrom has announced her college commitment.

Over the weekend, Lofstrom said on her personal twitter page she intends to suit up for the University of Jamestown, once her time with the Thunderhawks comes to an end.

Just this past season, she averaged 16 points per game and helped lead Rapids to their 3rd consecutive state tournament.