Knowing Your Neighbor: Los Campeones

DULUTH, Minn.–“I met my husband at the gym,” said Gym Owner Lluvia Sievert. “With his background, and my background, our passion for the gym. Everything kind of lined up and it was his dream to open a gym.”

“Myself, including a ton of other people over the years, have always wanted a gym like this,” said Gym Owner Carl Sievert. “We’re just happy to bring it to Duluth finally.”

It’s been a dream for bodybuilder Carl Sievert to open up his own gym. With the help of his wife Lluvia Sievert, Los Campeones has been working strong for the last 7 months.

“Since it’s just me and my husband most of the time and the few other people that help us out, you really get to be on that personal level with your members,” said Lluvia. “So you’re seeing them everyday. It’s a community.”

Before owning a gym, Lluvia served in the Army. But her passion for the gym started when she was fourteen attending an all-girls P.E. class.

“So I learned how to lift and learned all my muscles, and all the mechanics of it.”

Carl’s love for the gym started when he was eleven years old. But after playing in high school and college sports, he began taking weightlifting seriously. With Los Campeones being his spot for his powerlifting training.

“Los Campeones offers something that no other gym in Duluth ever has,” said Carl. “So we have specialized equipment from rouge, hammer strength which are all top of the line brands.”

But with their combined love of the weightlifting, the couple is excited to see Los Campeones grow into the hotspot for both professionals and beginners.

“If they need help you go up to them and help them out,” said Lluvia. “You’re just in the background cheering them on, even if they’re having a rough day or if the day is long.”