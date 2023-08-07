Rox Score Seven Unanswered Runs Late to Top Huskies in Game One

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday. Except the game will take place in St. Cloud at 6:35 pm.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies would start the game strong on Monday against the St. Cloud Rox.

However, St. Cloud would score seven unanswered late to take down the Huskies 8 to 3.

Duluth was led by Joe Vos, who went two for three with one run batted in.

