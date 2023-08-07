UMD Football Aims to Get Back to Playing the Standard in 2023 Season

UMD's first regular season game is at home on August 31st against Northern Michigan.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team is coming off an 8-3 season just a year ago.

Which on paper looks pretty good.

But as the Bulldogs hit the practice field this afternoon for the first time this season, they were adamant that that’s not the standard.

105 players make up the 2023 camp roster. Which consist of a mixture of transfers, incoming freshman, as well as returners.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says the first couple days are a time to see where the new guys are at, along with getting an idea of what the depth chart will look like.

“I think some of the question marks coming in are you transfers, your new guys, your freshman, just athletically whether those guys are exactly what we’re going to look for heading into the fall. Then the other questions as we build through fall camp, not done the first couple of days. But starting to develop your depth chart. Find out who you’re 1’s, your 2’s, your 3’s are and where your competitive positions are going to be here throughout fall camp,” said Wiese.

UMD has a number of key returners on both sides of the ball, including senior defensive back Marcus Glodowski and senior offensive lineman Treyvon Cahalan.

“Bringing back a great group of guys and adding a couple new additions to the team. It’s been a lot of fun this offseason. This summer to kind of get after it and really go to work with these guys and kind of build that team chemistry, hopefully drag that on to the fall here,” said Glodowski.

“Really excited to get back out there with my guys, my o-line guys. We like to consider ourselves to be someone that this team can lean on, be the rock of this team. Coach Endsley’s done a great job of getting us right, getting us ready all offseason. I’m just really excited to get after it with those guys,” added Cahalan.

