Annual Sensory Friendly “Day Out With Thomas” Event In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — The beloved Thomas the Tank Engine made its annual debut this past weekend in Two Harbors, but Monday was a whole new experience for kids on the spectrum.

The North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a sensory friendly “Day Out with Thomas” featuring all the original Thomas activities but in a quieter, more organized way with fewer people.

This is the 8th year of the sensory friendly event which originally began as a request by parents. Now is a national event held wherever Thomas travels to.

“It’s great to be able to see others and interact, like you know some of the kids, they just need that still. You know to be able to kind of get the group together and see the enjoyment on all of the kids’ faces,” said Shana Prafke, along with Brody Moses, Hutchinson residents.

The Mayor of Two Harbors says having Thomas in town is always a hit.

“Just watching the interaction with the families between families and some of the volunteers that we know. It just put a smile on your face to see such a positive experience,” said Lew Conner, Two Harbors Mayor.

“Day Out with Thomas” was a free event courtesy of the Depot Foundation, which partnered with Autism Speaks Minnesota and the North Shore Scenic Railroad.