Coffee Conversation: Twin Ports Fire Vs. Police Softball Charity Game

DULUTH, Minn. – The 14th Annual Northern Lights Badges & Ball Charity Softball Game is set to take place on Wed. August 9 at Wade Stadium in Duluth.

The game features both Duluth and Superior Police & Fire Departments playing to raise funds for the Northern Lights Foundation, a charity organization that provides financial support to families with children who have life-threatening illnesses.

On Tues. August 8, Duluth Police Dept. Lieutenant Matt McShane and Firefighter Joe Sauer joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the event and its purpose.

Along with the ball game, police & fire displays and local vendors will be onsite. Raffle tickets also available.

Doors open at 5:00 pm at Wade Stadium – 101 N 35th Ave W. $10 adults, veterans & children of all ages get in for free. Click here for tickets.