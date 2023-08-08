Former UMD Defenseman Derek Daschke Joins Abbotsford Canucks

Daschke most recently played for the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former UMD Defenseman Derek Daschke will play for the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL this upcoming season.

After his lone season with UMD in which he totaled 16 points, Daschke played for the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL.

He would also have one goal and six assists in the games he skated.

Daschke would tack on two more points in the postseason as the Walleye made a deep run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.