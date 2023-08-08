Registering to Vote in Minnesota

DULUTH, MINN. — I’m Pat Brink and I voted in Bismarck, North Dakota in 2022 and moved to Duluth the day after the mid-term elections were held.

So I am not registered to vote here in Minnesota.

But I found just how easy it is to become registered.

First things first, you need to find which of the 34 precincts in Duluth you live in.

To find that out go to the city of Duluth‘s website Duluth.mn.gov.

Search for the City Clerk’s page.

On that page click on the box that says election voter services.

In the left-hand column is a link –polling places – click on that.

You are taken to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website,

there, you fill in your Zip Code or St. Louis County.

Now, fill in your address and street, and hit the GO button – I’ll use FOX 21’s address;

And then you will see the name and address of your voting place.

Now you’re ready to become a registered voter.

Go to your polling place, and tell them you live in the area and would like to register to vote.

You will need proof of your address – a Driver’s License, or lacking that a current utility bill such as cable or electric with your name and full address on it.

You will complete a form and sign it at the bottom.

The poll worker will check it over and then hand you a slip.

Take that to another poll worker where you will receive your ballot.

Take the ballot and complete it, making sure you completely fill in the oval on the candidates that you are voting for.

Now it’s on to the actual Tallying machine, where you will feed your ballot into it and you’re done. ..I was the 81st voter in my district.

In the event that you don’t have a current license or a utility bill with your name and address, there’s one more option.

A neighbor who knows you and knows where you live can vouch for you if they are a registered voter in that precinct.