Reinert Takes Duluth Mayoral Primary Win Over Incumbent Larson

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time in Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s run for the city’s top job, she is facing her biggest challenger — Roger Reinert. That was made clear Tuesday when results came in for the Primary Election.

Reinert secured 63% of the vote Tuesday night with 8,223 votes. Larson secured just under 35% of the vote with 4,560 votes.

This comes after Larson secured the most endorsements so far, including the DFL Party, the backing of The Duluth Building and Construction Trades, several labor unions and just Monday night the backing of Gov. Tim Walz.

Reinert has secured the Duluth police and fire unions.

Mayor Emily Larson released the following statement Tuesday night after all precincts were reported:

“There are many challenges we still face in Duluth and over the next three months, our campaign will be working to build the coalition we need to win in November. Now that there are two candidates, Duluth has a clear choice between facing our challenges and progressing forward together, building on the work we’ve done to make Duluth a leader in the state, or going nowhere on critical issues like housing, childcare, climate change, and jobs.”

Reinert posted a video (below) on his campaign’s Facebook page after seeing the results of the primary: