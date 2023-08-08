Stella Maris Academy’s New High School Ready For Students

DULUTH, Minn. — The classrooms for 9th grade students at Stella Maris Academy will no longer be temporary this school year.

Last year Stella Maris opened its high school in Woodland for the first time. The space was under construction at the time with plans to open to all high school students.

Now the campus will be able to hold 7th grade and up creating space for even more kids at their 4 locations.

“The 140 acres, almost 140 acres, we’re working to revitalize a trail system. There’s a gymnasium, outdoor classroom space, there really is an endless amount of opportunity to engage not just our students in the junior-senior high school, but our elementary students and the community that we get to serve,” said Andrew Hilliker, President of Stella Maris Academy.

The community can expect the new campus to be full of tradition, honoring their 120-year history.

“They’ll see a lot of character; they’ll see a lot of clean bright spaces. It’s our kind of tagline has been we want it to be an extension of their home. So, when you walk into these new classrooms and the commons areas, we want it to feel like a space that you’re supposed to be in,” said Hilliker.

There will be a ribbon cutting August 29 at 5 p.m. to show the community the new space.