Super Hero Week Makes Well Child Exams Fun

DULUTH, Minn. — Calling all superheroes! It’s time to get your kids in for back-to-school examinations before class starts.

The Lake Superior Community Health Center is hosting Super Hero Week to make appointments fun for the kids.

Services include well child exams, immunity shots, and health, nutrition, and vision screenings. Kids will get to play games and even walk away with a free backpack among other prizes.

“I think that we know that kids who are healthy will able to learn better, take in new information and participate in a classroom in a better way than if they had a lot of health concerns or conditions going on. I think also having up to date immunizations protects them from all those germs and things they might encounter when they’re out at school and in the rest of the world. So, it’s a really great way to kick off the year and make sure that kids are ready to learn,” said Brittany Hann, Nurse Practitioner at Lake Superior Community Health Center.

Super Hero week ends at 4 p.m. Friday at the Health Center in Duluth. Call 218-722-1497 to schedule an exam.