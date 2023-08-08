UMD Captain Tanner Laderoute Re-Signs with Wheeling Nailers of ECHL

The UMD captain would suit up in 11 games for the Nailers last season.

DULUTH, Minn.- Last season, Tanner Laderoute split time with UMD and the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL.

Now, he’ll enter his first full season as a pro with the same team that gave him his first opportunity.

Laderoute is staying in Wheeling on a one-year deal.

The UMD captain would suit up in 11 games for the Nailers. He would tally one goal and six assists in those contests.

Laderoute just finished up his 5th and final year with the Bulldogs.

His best year came in 2019 and 2020 in which he had a career-high 16 points.