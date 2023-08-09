August 8 Primary Election Results
DULUTH, Minn. — The results below are from the Minnesota Secretary of States Office, with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.
Mayor of Duluth (2 advance):
Roger Reinert – 8,223 | 63%
Emily Larson – 4,560 | 34.94%
Jesse Peterson – .5%
Robert Schieve – .5%
Julie Mead – 1%
Duluth City Council At Large (4 advance):
Arik Forsman – 29.2%
Jenna Yeakle – 15.9%
Miranda Pacheco – 13.8%
Lynn Marie Nephew – 17.4%
Therese Wisocki – 11.4%
Ashlie Castaldo – 5.9%
Shawn Savela – 4.2%
Asher Estrin-Haire – 2%
Duluth City Council District 4 (2 advance):
Tara Swenson – 30.5%
Howie Hanson – 30%
Salaam Witherspoon – 29.2%
Nathaniel Rankin – 5.9%
Bruce Woodman – 4.1%
Duluth School Board District 3 (2 advance):
Henry Banks – 23.5%
Loren Martell – 34.7%
Matthew Moses – 21.2%
Valerie Joeckel – 20.5%