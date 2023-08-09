August 8 Primary Election Results

Primary Election

DULUTH, Minn. — The results below are from the Minnesota Secretary of States Office, with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.

Mayor of Duluth (2 advance):

Roger Reinert – 8,223 | 63%

Roger Reinert

Emily Larson – 4,560 | 34.94%

Emily Larson

Jesse Peterson – .5%

Robert Schieve – .5%

Julie Mead – 1%

Duluth City Council At Large (4 advance):

Arik Forsman – 29.2%

Arik Forsman

Jenna Yeakle – 15.9%

Jenna Yeakle

Miranda Pacheco – 13.8%

Miranda Pacheco

Lynn Marie Nephew – 17.4%

Lynn Marie Nephew

Therese Wisocki – 11.4%

Ashlie Castaldo – 5.9%

Shawn Savela – 4.2%

Asher Estrin-Haire – 2%

Duluth City Council District 4 (2 advance):

Tara Swenson – 30.5%

Tara Swenson

Howie Hanson – 30%

Howie Hanson

Salaam Witherspoon – 29.2%

Nathaniel Rankin – 5.9%

Bruce Woodman – 4.1%

Duluth School Board District 3 (2 advance):

Henry Banks – 23.5%

Loren Martell – 34.7%

Matthew Moses – 21.2%

Valerie Joeckel – 20.5%

