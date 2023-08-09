Bruce Mine Headframe Park And Trailhead Now Open To The Public

CHISHOLM, Minn. — A new site in Chisholm is honoring the history of the miners who once used to work there.

It is the Bruce Mine Headframe Park and Trailhead. Which is a steel structure that was used as an elevator to take miners underground and haul iron ore up to rail cars. It would go over 700 feet down.

The Chisholm Beautification Association put the project together and hope it will be used as a resting stop and launching point for Mesabi Trail riders to enjoy all of the history.

“It means a lot to a lot of people. There’s some people who have relatives that worked here,” said David Pessenda, Vice Chair of the Chisholm Beautification Association. “I would say it means to miners that you’re not going to be forgotten.”

The Bruce Mine Headframe Park and Trailhead is open to all visitors. It’s located off the Chisholm East Exit from Highway 169.