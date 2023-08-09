Candidate Reactions for At Large City Council Seats

DULUTH, MINN. — In the race for the two open at-large seats on the Duluth City Council, the top four vote-getters on Tuesday were: Arik Forsman, Lynn Marie Nephew, Jenna Yeakle, and Miranda Pacheco. These four will advance on to the November general election.

We asked Arik Forsman about his thoughts on the primary election results he stated, “I’m really pleased that we’ve got myself and somebody like Lynn Nephew, who’s really qualified and has such a great background on housing which is such an important issue for the city. I think what resonated last night with the results that you saw kind of across the board is just the candidates who are focused on public safety, who are focused on our infrastructure and our streets, and who are really taking issues that are within our control in the city of Duluth and putting and channeling our time and energy into these as opposed to the other things are the folks who did well and expect that will continue on into November”

Candidate Jenna Yeakle provided a statement to FOX 21, reading in part, “As a first-time candidate, I am so grateful for the outpouring of support I’ve received…we have worked hard to create a vehicle for community-centered change – building solidarity across communities and the many issues we face.”

Lynn Marie Nephew’s statement said in part, “I am truly humbled by the results of the Primary Election… I am ready and excited to put in the work for the General Election…Campaigning and putting yourself out there is a lot of work. Thank you to the other candidates for running.”

Candidate Miranda Pacheco said, “Up until very recently I didn’t have the right to vote… I want to thank every single person who voted for me in this primary… You voted with your values… You voted for the person who fights hard, even when it seems impossible because I’ve been fighting that fight my entire life.”