Duluth Marshall Alum Grace Kirk Hosts First-Ever Girls Basketball Camp

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Marshall alum Grace Kirk has gone on to do big things since her Hilltopper career ended in 2020.

Now a senior guard at Brown University, Kirk made her return to the Duluth community to give back with her first-ever girls basketball camp.

Nearly a dozen local athletes grades 8 through 12 were on hand to receive instructions from the former Marshall guard at the Washington Center on Wednesday.

The athletes would go through individual, group, and team drills throughout the day.

Kirk says this camp was all about bringing together her two passions.

“I knew as soon as I left Duluth, I knew I wanted to give back to the community in any way I knew how. Now that I’m majoring in education, I thought what better way to encorporate the classroom and basketball, two of my passions. So I just wanted to get connected with the girls in the community. Be a force for them, be an example, be a role model and just say the words that I needed to hear when I was that age,” said Kirk.

The camp wasn’t all basketball as Kirk led a talking session on self-determination, self-worth, and voice for young women.

“We talked a lot about taking space and making space. Which basically means stop shrinking yourself. I think there’s a tendancy as girls, as young women a lot of times to take up as little space as possible. But I was just explaining to the girls that the more space you take, the louder you are and more opportunities will come your way,” added Kirk.

The camp runs through Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. 6th through 8th graders are invited to participate along with the high schoolers.