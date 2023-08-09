Duluth Police Department Releases Final Report Of Racial Bias Audit

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department has released the final report of the Racial Bias Audit.

The goal of the Racial Bias Audit is to determine what the City’s police department does well, where it needs improvement, and what it needs to change to follow best practices.

The process involved community leaders to help make up the Racial Bias Audit Team which started in October of 2022. They reviewed all the proposals that were submitted, created a selection process, and then selected the Crime and Justice Institute to take on the project.

The CJI will host presentations on the report which will be held at 3 different times and locations. They are listed below:

Wednesday, August 9, Hosted by the Duluth Rights Commission at City Hall Council

Chambers from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Chambers from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, Hosted by the Duluth Citizen Review Board at City Hall Room 330

from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Thursday, September 7, Hosted by the Family Freedom Center at 310 N 1st Ave W Ste 108

from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

To view the full 90-page report, click here.