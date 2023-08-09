Larson, Reinert React To Primary Election Results

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson and Roger Reinert were already examining the Primary Election returns Wednesday from all 34 Duluth precincts, looking for ways to make sure their strategies remain focused before the next big vote come Nov. 7.

Mayor Larson told FOX 21 she never takes any race for granted. She said Tuesday’s results actually have her supporters, who have not been involved in the campaign yet, stepping up.

“I think a lot of people take elections for granted. They take campaigns for granted. I have always worked as if I’m 10 points behind. That’s what I do. And it has been a remarkable day to get the kind of engagement and support from people who I think were taking an outcome for granted,” Larson said.

Larson went on to say her campaign is already analyzing the data that came out of the primary to help focus the campaign moving forward, making sure people feel heard and that her values and vision are being heard.

Click here for Larson’s campaign website | Click here for Reinert’s campaign website

“I think this is a really exciting election for this community. It is really an important time. There is so much we have to urgently pay attention to and there is no space for complacency at all. And so, really paying attention to the hurt and frustrations that people have with life and with the world and helping to instill hope, helping people get to the hopeful part of that and then talking about our solutions and how we’re really different, how I am very different from my opponent. This is the work I am excited about for the next three months,” Larson said.

Meanwhile for Roger Reinert, he said he was prepared for a close race but did not expect to have the lead he had in the primary over Larson.

“Obviously, we’re really thrilled coming in first. … The margin was surprising, but also really reaffirming. It felt like it spoke to the work we’ve done in the first part of the campaign. As a runner, I kind of talk about building our aerobic base. I mean, we really got out and just met with the people, sat with them, just listened, took a lot of notes. Out of that came the five big issues that we talked about leading up to the primary,” Reinert said.

Reinert acknowledged the work of the campaign doesn’t take a back seat now. There’s plenty of work and anything can happen before November.

But Reinert said if signage has anything to do with it, he’s feeling confident.

“The yard signs have taken on a life of their own. This isn’t my first rodeo, and in any election before, the most I ever had out was 300, and now we’ve got 200 people waiting for signs that we have yet to deliver. And the big ones, which I personally find embarrassing, but people want,” said Reinert.