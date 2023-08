HINCKLEY, Minn. — The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old in Hinckley.

Authorities say just after 9 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to a medical incident on the 500 block of 1st Street Southwest. When they arrived, they learned a young child died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.