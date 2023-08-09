Police and Fire Departments Face Off in Charity Softball Game

DULUTH, Minn. — The 14th annual Badges and Ball Charity Softball Game was held at Wade Stadium Wednesday evening.

The game raises money for the Northern Lights Foundation every year.

Duluth and Superior Police and Fire Departments took part in the game.

As well as the friendly but competitive match, there was also food, raffles and vendors throughout the park.

This year the cops toke home the win.

To donate to and learn more about the Northern Lights Foundation, click here.