Swenson, Hanson React To Primary Wins For Duluth Council Dist. 4

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth city councilor Howie Hanson and newcomer Tara Swenson are headed to the General Election Nov. 7 for the Dist. 4 seat on the Duluth City Council.

Swenson got 767 votes in Tuesday’s Primary Election to Hanson’s 754 votes.

“Being somebody that doesn’t have a name in town and my first time running for any sort of office, I have a lot to prove,” Swenson said. “I’ve met so many people, I have done things that I’ve never thought I would do before and that’s something that I’m really excited about and really proud to continue to do.”

“I think experience really counts, having served as a city councilor for four years previously, knowing the way, how to work with the Attorney’s Office and the administrations and other councilors to build consensus to move projects forward I think is really important,” Hanson said.